The Operational Command "South" reported that after Sundayʼs storm another naval mine hit the coast of Odesa oblast.

"The second naval anchor mine to date, which was torn off the anchorage by a storm the day before and brought closer to shore by the waves, was destroyed by the shipʼs subversive team of the Ukrainian Navy at sea," the command said.

The military stressed that it is currently forbidden to visit the coast, and use coastal waters for swimming, fishing, and entertainment.