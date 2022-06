As of today, the sale of alcohol in shops from 11:00 to 19:00 is allowed in Kyiv.

This was reported in the Kyiv City State Administration.

At the same time, the sale of alcohol in public catering establishments of the capital is allowed from 11:00 to 22:00.

City officials also called on Kyiv residents to observe the curfew, which lasts from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am.