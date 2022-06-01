Ukrainian troops in Donbas repulsed 13 attacks in a day and destroyed 20 units of enemy equipment

During this day, Ukrainian defenders in the Donbas repulsed 13 attacks by Russian troops and destroyed 20 units of enemy equipment.

This was reported by the Joint Forces Group.

The Ukrainian military destroyed 2 Russian tanks, 6 artillery systems, 8 armored combat vehicles, 4 enemy vehicles, and 7 Russian Orlan-10 drones. Fighting is still going on at 2 locations.

The occupiers are firing along the entire line of defense. During the day, they fired on more than 25 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroyed and damaged 67 residential buildings, a public safety center, the AZOT enterprise, furniture, and central concentrators of factories and police stations. At least three civilians were killed and three others were injured.