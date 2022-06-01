In the east, the Armed Forces eliminated 38 occupiers and two mortars

Nearly 40 Russian invaders, two units of armored vehicles, two mortars and one drone were eliminated in the area of responsibility of the East Operational and Tactical Group.

This was reported by Operational Command "East".

In this direction, the occupiers carried out one attack, while the Ukrainian artillery destroyed the enemy warehouse with ammunition.

A total of 38 Russian servicemen were eliminated during the day. In addition, one armored personnel carrier, one armored combat vehicle, one artillery system, two mortars, two vehicles, one unmanned aerial vehicle and one crew of an unmanned aerial vehicle complex of the Russian Federation were destroyed.