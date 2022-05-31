Ukrainian troops in the Donbas repulsed 9 attacks, but fighting continues. Almost 30 units of equipment and Russian personnel were destroyed

Fighters of the Allied Forces repulsed 9 Russian attacks in a day, and fighting continues at four more locations.

According to the press service of the group, the Ukrainians destroyed 2 Russian tanks, 13 artillery systems, 8 armored vehicles, and 6 cars.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical Group "East", the defenders destroyed the ammunition depot with artillery fire. 22 Russian servicemen were killed and one armored personnel carrier was destroyed.

Along the entire line of defense, the enemy uses aircraft, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars, and strikes on civilian targets.

The occupiers fired on more than 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroying and damaging 41 houses, an art school, a kindergarten, and several outbuildings. Previously, one woman was killed and two men were injured, but the data is being clarified.