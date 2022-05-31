The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the EU to prepare the seventh package of sanctions against Russia. The Foreign Ministry welcomes the sixth package, but with comments

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the approval of the sixth package of EU sanctions and calls for immediate work on the seventh.

This was reported by the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

According to the head of the ministry Dmytro Kuleba, Kyiv worked on approving the package "at all levels". "Ukraine worked in this case as the only coordinated team. The oil embargo will speed up the countdown to the collapse of the Russian economy and the military machine," Kuleba said.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry is disappointed that the adoption of the oil embargo was delayed due to "Hungaryʼs resistance." "We are disappointed that, due to Hungaryʼs resistance to the oil embargo, its approval has taken too long and left an exception for pipeline supplies," the statement said.

The Ukrainian side expects that by the end of this year Russia will lose up to 90% of oil exports to Europe.

Other important components of the package include the disconnection of Russiaʼs Sberbank from SWIFT, a ban on Russian Rossiya24, TV Center International, RTR Planeta, and sanctions against Russian citizens and companies involved in war crimes in Ukraine.

Regarding the seventh package of sanctions, the Ukrainian side has already submitted relevant proposals.