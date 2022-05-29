Bloomberg: European Commission proposes to remove Druzhba oil pipeline from sixth package of sanctions

The European Commission has sent to the EU governments a revised proposal for the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. It is proposed to exclude the Druzhba oil pipeline from the draft embargo ( due to Hungaryʼs position ) and to ban the sea transportation of oil from Russia.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Druzhba is the worldʼs largest oil pipeline, built to transport oil from Russia to Central and Western Europe. The pipeline route runs from Russia to Belarus, where it branches into two branches: the northern one (Belarus, Poland and Germany) and the southern one (Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary). Hungary has put forward a condition on which it will support the sixth package of sanctions: it has proposed releasing the Druzhba pipeline from restrictions, as well as giving it extra time to find a technical solution that meets the countryʼs energy needs. It will also solve the problems of other landlocked countries, including Slovakia and the Czech Republic.