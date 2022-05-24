Hungary has declared a state of emergency due to the war in Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, has declared a state of emergency in the country due to the war that Russia has unleashed on the territory of Ukraine.

According to Orban, the emergency regime will give the government "maneuvering room and the ability to react immediately" to the consequences of the war, writes Bloomberg.

The state of emergency will take effect on the night of May 24-25.

"We are not wasting a single minute because there is a war going on. A war that no one sees end… This war is a constant threat to Hungary, threatening our physical security, as well as the energy and financial security of our economy and families. We see that the war and the sanctions in Brussels have led to a huge economic shock and a sharp rise in prices," Orban said.