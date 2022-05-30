President Zelenskyy: The situation in Donbas as a whole remains extremely difficult

The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions remains extremely difficult. The Russian army is trying to gather its predominant forces to put more pressure on the Ukrainian military.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an evening address on May 30.

According to him, the maximum combat power of the Russian army is now gathered in Donbas. The cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and other settlements remain key targets for the occupiers in this direction.

Shortly before that, a video message from the Joint Forces Command reported that during the day on May 30, the Ukrainian military repulsed eight attacks by the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, and fighting continued at two other locations.