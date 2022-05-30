In the Donbas, the Ukrainian military repulsed 8 Russian attacks, and fighting continues at two more locations

During the day on May 30, the Ukrainian military repulsed eight attacks by the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, and fighting continues at two more locations.
This is stated in the evening report of the Operational Forces.
The Ukrainian military destroyed the following Russian equipment:
- one tank;
- 4 artillery systems;
- 5 combat armored vehicles;
- 2 cars;
- cruise missile X-59MK.
On May 30, the occupiers fired on 46 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroying and damaging 39 civilian objects, including 33 houses, a school, a kindergarten, a plant of reinforced concrete structures, a thermal power plant, and a shop. The shelling killed at least three civilians and injured seven others.
In general, along the entire line of defense, the Russian army uses combat aircraft, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, bombs, and missiles on civilian infrastructure and peaceful residential areas.
- As of the evening of May 30, the Russians had advanced into Sievierodonetsk, and street fighting continued. The evacuation from Luhansk oblast was stopped until the security situation stabilized.