Wives and mothers of Azovstal defenders set up Women of Steel NGO

The wives and mothers of Azovstal defenders are creating the Women of Steel NGO. Anyone can join it, the Mariupol City Council informed.

Among the key areas of activity is the promotion of decent conditions for prisoners. In particular, they plan to work on humanitarian issues and public control over the observance of rights, in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

"Our work will be in clear coordination with the Ukrainian authorities, international human rights organizations, and allies of Ukraine. All for the sake of returning our sons, brothers, and husbands home as soon as possible, as well as respecting their rights," the organizers said.