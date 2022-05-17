The Russian State Duma wants to ban the extradition of defenders of Mariupol to Ukraine

The speaker of the Russian State Duma Vladislav Volodin called the Ukrainian servicemen who were evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol "war criminals" and said that they should not be exchanged.

He stated this at the meeting.

Thus, Volodin supported the proposal of another deputy, Anatoliy Wasserman, and instructed to prepare a protocol order to "ban the exchange of Nazi criminals." "These are war criminals, and we must do everything we can to bring them to justice," he said.

The State Duma deputy Leonid Slutskiy stated the need to "lift the moratorium on the death penalty for Nazi criminals."

Yesterday, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that in the evening, the process of removing Ukrainian servicemen from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol began. A total of 264 soldiers were taken out: 53 seriously wounded soldiers were taken to a hospital in occupied Novoazovsk, another 211 servicemen were sent to the occupied settlement of Olenivka, from where they will be sent for exchange.