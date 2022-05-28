The Slovyansk TPP was shut down due to constant shelling

Slovyansk TPP (Donetsk Oblast) stopped its work due to constant shelling, Donbasenergo reported.
During the last few days, the Mykolayiv territorial community of Donetsk Oblast, where the thermal power plant is located, has been under constant rocket and artillery attacks from the Russian occupation troops. Power plant personnel have been supporting the equipment, but now the decision to evacuate workers and their families have been made.
- Currently, heavy fighting continues in Donbas. The Russians are constantly shelling civilian infrastructure. Over the past 24hrs, at least 4 civilians have been killed and five injured in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. About a hundred civilian objects were damaged.