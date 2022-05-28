Morning report of the General Staff: Russia is actively advancing in the Donetsk direction and is trying to gain a foothold in the Lyman region

The General Staff of Ukraine published the morning report as of May 28.

Russia has not conducted active hostilities in the Slovyansk direction and is conducting intensified reconnaissance. The primary efforts are to maintain the occupied positions, replenish losses and stocks, and create conditions for the resumption of the offensive.

There were artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure in the villages of Studenok, Sviatohirsk, Bogorodychne, Karnaukhivka, and Virnopillya, and airstrikes near the village of Dovgenke.

Russia tried to advance near the village of Pasika, using artillery support, but was unsuccessful and withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russian army is actively advancing, shelling the Armed Forces' positions along the line of contact, and firing missiles.

In the Lyman direction, Russia continued shelling the areas of the villages of Ozerne and Dibrova with mortars and multiple rocket launchers. Near the Dibrova, Russia launched an air raid. The occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in the area of the city of Lyman.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the Russian army stormed Severodonetsk, Oskolonivka, and Toshkivka with artillery support but was unsuccessful, suffered losses, and retreated to previously occupied positions.

Russia is trying to achieve success in the Bakhmut direction, reach the rear of Ukrainian troops, and disrupt logistics. The enemy attacked and stormed the areas of the villages of Nagirne, Vasylivka, Komyshuvakha, and Vidrodzhennia with the support of mortar and artillery fire but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russia fired artillery at civilian infrastructure in the cities and towns of Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Druha, Vesele, Avdiivka, Pisky, and Krasnohorivka. It struck air strikes on civilian infrastructure in the Yakovlivka, Avdiivka, Vesely, and Kamyanka districts.

Russia is not actively advancing in the Kurakhove direction, but it is firing at the Armed Forces' positions with jet and barrel artillery. Civil infrastructure near Marinka, Myslyvskyi, and Pavlivka was also shelled.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the Russian army is firing on Ukrainian units to prevent them from advancing toward the state border to the north and northeast of Kharkiv.

Russia is not actively advancing in the Kharkiv direction but is shelling civilian infrastructure in the villages of Ternova, Prudyanka, Ruski Tyshky, Kutuzivka, Varvarivka, Petrovka, Mykhailivka, Korobochkino, and others.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhya directions, the occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in Vremivka, Poltavka, Chervony, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Kamyanske. Russian army aircraft was active near Olgivske. At the same time, the Russian army retreated in the areas of the villages of Novopil (Donetsk Oblast) and Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhya Oblast).

In the South Bug direction, the Russian occupiers concentrated their primary efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers and equipping the positions of the third frontier of defense. After the Armed Forces offensive, the Russian army suffered losses and took up defense on unfavorable frontiers.

Fighting continues. The Russians fired on civilian infrastructure in the villages of Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Blagodatne, Zorya, and Tavriyske. The enemy continues to increase the air defense system in the Kryvyi Rih direction.

In the Siversk direction, Russia is tightening its defense of the border with Ukraine in the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts.

The Russian has moved the division of the Iskander-M missile complex to the area of the settlement of Luninets, in the Brest Oblast of Belarus.