The Russians fired on 49 settlements in Donbas, killing 4 civilians. There are also victims in Kharkiv Oblast

On May 27, at least 4 civilians were killed, and five others were injured due to Russian troopsʼ shelling of the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. About a hundred civilian objects were damaged, the Joint Forces reported.

The list of destroyed objects includes 81 houses, a fire department, the Siniat construction plant, the Artem agricultural enterprise, a service station, the Floresta recreation center, etc.

Kharkiv Oblast also suffered from shelling. Last night, Russian troops fired on the Kyiv district in Kharkiv. In the Kharkiv Oblast, in the village of Slatine, a 65-year-old woman died, one person was injured. One more person was injured in the town of Balaklia.