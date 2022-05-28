Petro Poroshenko tried to go abroad. Border guards refused to let him out

Late in the evening on May 27, Peopleʼs Deputy Petro Poroshenko tried to leave Ukraine through the state border crossing in Lviv Oblast, but border guards did not allow him to do this, Poroshenkoʼs team reports.

Earlier, European Solidarity announced the Peopleʼs Deputyʼs business trip to Vilnius and Rotterdam.

On May 29-30, 2022, the leader of the European Solidarity Party, the fifth President Petro Poroshenko, is supposed to take part in the annual meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly as part of the Ukrainian parliamentary delegation. From May 31 to June 1, 2022, Petro Poroshenko will take part in a meeting of the Congress and the Summit of the European Peopleʼs Party (EPP), one of the largest political parties in the European Union, "the party said in a statement.

Iryna Herashchenko, a member of the European Solidarity Party, said that the Verkhovna Rada Speakers had these invitations. All relevant orders regarding who will participate in the delegation were supported by the Foreign Affairs Committee and signed by Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Gerashchenko added that Poroshenko was not let abroad due to a "political order."