Main events of May 24: more and more mass graves are found in Mariupol, and Poland supports Ukraineʼs quick accession to the EU

In the morning, the occupiers in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast fired on the Zelenodolsk community from Uragan multiple rocket launcher systems. People were not injured. In the Luhansk oblast, Russians fired on a house in Sievierodonetsk, killing 4 people. At least six houses were destroyed in the city in a day, the same number in Lysychansk. Four more houses were destroyed in Zolote, three — in Novodruzhesk. The mayor of Slovyansk, Vadym Lyakh, said that Russian troops fired shells at the city. No one was injured.

The Russian army entered Svitlodarsk, Donetsk oblast. Russian flags have already been hoisted there. There are not many Russian troops in the city. The occupiers walk the streets and check the documents of the locals. Approximately 10,000 civilians remain in occupied Svitlodarsk.

During the demining of "Azovstal" four occupiers exploded. One was in serious condition, two were in moderate condition, and one was slightly injured. The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it.

When dismantling the blockages of a high-rise building near the suburban gas station-2 on Myr Avenue in Mariupol, about 200 bodies were found in the basement, which have already decomposed. In total, there may be six mass graves in Mariupol — the authorities are checking the testimony of locals. Four such burials are currently known: near the village of Manhush, in the cemeteries in Vynohradne and Staryi Krym, and near the central cemetery in Mariupol; two more places are being checked. The mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko told about it in interview to "Babel".

82% of Ukrainians are not ready to sacrifice the territories of Ukraine for peace, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology. Even in the east, where intense fighting is taking place, 68% of respondents oppose concessions (19% are ready to make concessions). In the south — 83% against concessions (ready — 9%).

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. They discussed the supply of heavy weapons and the unblocking of Ukrainian exports.

The Council of the European Union has approved another € 500 million in military assistance to Ukraine. Thus, the total amount of aid will increase to € 2 billion. Of this tranche, € 490 million will go to lethal weapons, another € 10 million will cover the cost of equipment, personal protective equipment, first aid kits and fuel. In addition, the EU Council agreed to completely abolish all duties on Ukrainian goods.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that his country supports granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership. He noted that Ukraine should receive this status at the summit in June. Duda stressed that from a psychological point of view, the European Union should show Ukrainian society that it is open and supports Ukrainians. At the same time, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said that Ukraine is unlikely to receive this status in the near future. According to him, many EU countries do not like this idea. In addition, this would be unfair to the countries of the Western Balkans, which have waited much longer. Rutte believes that Ukraine can get the status of a potential candidate.

Britain and its allies are developing a potential plan to send warships to the Black Sea to escort ships exporting Ukrainian grain. The plan was discussed by the British Foreign Secretary Liz Trass with her Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis. According to the plan, "Allied naval forces will clear the area around the port from Russian mines to ensure the transportation of vital products."

Currently, there are ships at sea with a record amount of Russian Urals oil — 62 million barrels. Traders are trying to find buyers for oil, but no one is willing to buy it.

The UN World Food Program warns that Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine is exacerbating acute food shortages in Latin America and the Caribbean. This war puts even more pressure on regions affected by coronavirus and climate change.