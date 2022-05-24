”I was wrong.” Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko tells why he thought there would be no war, about the situation in the city, occupiersʼ actions, filtration camps and mass burials — a long interview

Do you know the details of the agreements and the conditions for the exit of Azovstal defenders?

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is directly involved in this mission. The negotiating team worked for a long time to make it happen. It was almost impossible. The most important thing is that the guys are alive today and will live. Unfortunately, we canʼt comment further. When the guys will get to the controlled part of our country, we will comment on how it was.

Do you have information about any security guarantees for them from Russia?

I believe that the President has heard and seen all the risks that may arise when making decisions. And so, Iʼm sure, it was a well-considered decision.

Then letʼs remember our previous interview with you, which took place less than a day before the full-scale invasion. Then you assured that there would be no war.

I had no other information. That was my feeling. Well, you see how it turned out? I was wrong.

That is, it turns out that you didnʼt expect a full-scale war?

Yes.

Were you preparing for it? Because then, on February 23, I asked you about the preparation.

If you have already lived 3 months of this war, you already have a different attitude to this issue. And if we hear the question: "Were the city preparing for war?", then, of course, there is the following question: "But which city has prepared for the war?" Irpin, Bucha, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv? Who was preparing?

Mariupol was still at the forefront. Of all the major cities, Mariupol has been the closest to the frontline since 2014. And since then it has been on the territory of the Anti-Terrorist Operation first, then the OOS, that is, in a different position than Bucha, Kharkiv, or Sumy.

Yes, thatʼs for sure. And the second question that arises: what is it like to prepare the city for war? Who should prepare it? Are there appropriate instructions how it should be?

When we win, it will be appropriate to ask this question. There are many questions as to why this happened and what could have been done to prevent it from happening.

Did you have communication with Kyiv before the war, with the presidentʼs office, and what messages did you receive from there?

I used only official information. You can watch my statement on February 23. When some deputies stood up and said that they had seen Putinʼs interview, and I said that I was looking exclusively at official information and relying on the statements and confidence of Volodymyr Zelensky.

That is, you did not communicate directly with the presidentʼs office before the war? Maybe with the deputy head of the office or someone else?

I will move on to the next day, February 24, when the war began. Then I woke up at home — my house and my apartment are located on the left bank [of the river Kalmius, which divides the city], even closer to the line of contact than the City Council building. At 5:07 am the head of the military administration [the head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko] called me. My first question was, "What do we have to do?" He says, "Weʼre working." On the same day, the president imposed martial law — this is very important, because according to this law the city administration had already taken part in defense of Mariupol.

Regarding "Weʼre working": have you already developed a plan, how exactly do you cooperate?

Since the first day [of the full-scale invasio], we moved from our usual work to the team of the head of the military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, and carried out all the orders we received directly from him. There were no paper instructions, like in the movies, when you need to open an envelope with instructions at a certain moment.

I want to go back a little bit. Did you communicate with Azov Regiment before the war? I read an interview with their instructor, Georgy Kuparashvili, who said that the unit had been preparing for war for a long time, and on February 24 they began evacuating their families from Mariupol.

No, there was definitely no such communication. On the morning of February 24, we met in my office with my team, and I asked the manager who is directly responsible for liaising with our law enforcement entities, "Whatʼs next?" He said that martial law had been imposed, the head of the defense of Mariupol was appointed — it was the leader of 3057th Army Unit. We went there, the meeting was attended by the heads of all units subordinated to this unit. We discussed our work and have been helping to defend the city ever since. We received tasks from them: to bring concrete blocks somewhere, to weld anti-tank barriers, to provide food and fuel. This was a very simple but very important job for us.

So you first met them on Febriary 24th?

No, I have been working with them since 2014. But why would I meet the Azov Regiment in ordinary, non-military times?

Well, how non-military? Starting from 2014 anti-terrorist operation proceeded in Donetsk in the Luhansk Oblasts. A special period lasted until the full-scale invasion. Mariupol is located almost on the frontline, settlements near Mariupol were constantly shelled.

I will correct you a little, 2014-2015 it was just like that. But starting from 2015 it was more or less quiet in the direction of Mariupol. Because there was the Normandy format, which pushed the line of contact — before the Normandy talks it passed almost on the outskirts of our city, but then was pushed to the east, and our Armed Forces stood there. You have to understand, I am not a military administration, I am the mayor of Mariupol, a civilian. I have no additional responsibilities to directly lead the Armed Forces.

Iʼm not talking about leadership. I ask if you talked to them on the eve of the war, which you did not expect, but they were preparing and taking their families out.

This is the first time Iʼve heard it from you. We spoke with you on February 23, if I had known that, I would have treated the situation differently. Every year we directed funds to support our defenders and law enforcement officers. We helped them to build the barracks, a canteen, and so on.

And who made the decision to evacuate Mariupol residents? And why talks about it started only on March 5?

The decision on the beginning or end of the evacuation is made by the head of the military administration. From the first day of the war, I am directly at the disposal of its head, Pavlo Kyrylenko. He gave me orders when to start the evacuation.

When exactly there was a realization that Mariupol is surrounded?

On March 1, Mariupol was already encircled.

And only the 5th the talks about the evacuation started?

In order to talk about the evacuation, it is necessary to prepare it so that the encirclement was opened. The negotiating team started working, negotiations to open the evacuation corridors lasted 4 days. The sides agreed on March 5, but the evacuation did not take place then, because they [the Russians] didnʼt have such a goal. Thatʼs not why they took the city in a circle. But this is what we understand now, and then we believed that we could agree [and evacuate people]. We determined the locations, prepared the buses, said how many people there would be. They [the Russians] fired on our buses. When the Armed Forces opened Mariupol for evacuation, Russian tanks stormed the city — it was so mean. When Mariupol residents tried to leave on their own, they turned them back, opened fire on cars — not to eliminate them, but to make them turn back. We made announcements while the cellular connection was working, then it became difficult to inform, then the Russians turned on their propaganda, and then Russian aircraft, heavy artillery and warships started firing on the city. Then thousands of civilians died. It was agreed that they would release Mariupol residents on their own vehicles without a ceasefire. March 13 was the first evacuation and Mariupol residents left the city without filtering, without lists [of who is allowed to go], without all these humiliations. And almost 100,000 Mariupol residents left for the controlled territories of Ukraine.

I will return to this. In other interviews, you said that the representatives of the [pro-Rusian party] OPZZh helped to adjust the fire [for Russians] and, in particular, with their help the Russians hit the warehouse with food…

Yes, and killed two people who guarded this food.

And you said that even before the war, letters were sent to the Security Service of Ukraine about these representatives of the OPZZh. What was the reaction of the Service then? Why werenʼt these deputies detained?

At the end of 2021, I wrote to the SSU, the prosecutorʼs office, and the police. There are criminal proceedings against [Kostyantyn] Ivashchenko. Unfortunately, he turned Azovmash plant into scrap metal — by 2012 they had done everything to stop the company. Almost 40 thousand people worked there. This is a huge machine-building enterprise, the largest enterprise that built train cars and oil tanks for the whole post-Soviet part of the world. Part of the company worked for defense — there produced armor for tanks and tank towers. The engineers who worked there had access to classified information. And before the war in 2014, they left with this documentation to Russia. And somewhere near St. Petersburg, a new enterprise was built for them.

In 2021, they [Ivashchenko and his people] began to cut our plant for scrap metal and export it in parts and earn money from it. They were stopped several times, Ivashchenko complained that it was the mayorʼs will, that it was illegal.

During this time, did the Russians try to attack you? Did the Russians or their puppets offer you something?

No. But I received one message from the secret services that the Russians had come [to work] on me personally — there were about 40 saboteurs with heavy weapons. When I received this information, I consulted with the head of the Oblast State Administration and with people from the secret services. They said that I had to leave Mariupol for one night so that I would not be captured. It was February 27. I left, and the next day I couldnʼt enter the city, because right in front of us, 100 meters away, the Ukrainian military detained the saboteur group, which, I think, opened fire directly on us, if it had not been detained. And a little further there was a tank battle. There is a protocol, there is my report that I could not drive to Mariupol, everything is recorded. I reported this to the head of the administration and it was decided that we continue to work remotely.

Surprisingly, you left Mariupol at night — the most dangerous time, given that there were battles around. I have been volunteering since 2014, and the military has always insisted that we get out of the danger zone before dark. Because it is not clear which car is driving, so the chances that the car will be fired at increase many times. Plus, itʼs difficult to see the road, and you can come across land mines.

We left at night, because the threat was in the city.

There is another aspect. I was ordered to leave. How could I not do it? By the way, one of my managers stayed in the city for a long time, he obeyed all my orders, and then left. And now, what do you think is happening to this him? He needs to pass a polygraph, go through all the interrogations so that we can be sure, and our government and our special forces can understand that everything is fine, that he was not recruited [by Russians].

On the eve of the war, we talked about bomb shelters. Then you said they were ready. After the war started, I talked to the people of Mariupol, they said that the situation with the bomb shelters was terrible — there were not enough of them. The communal workers didnʼt prepare them and the shelters were opened during the day of February 24, not at night, when it all started…

Ms. Oksana, we need to understand that there are two terms: one is a bomb shelter, and the other is…

A regular shelter.

These are different things. And you have now mixed them. A regular shelter is a building and a basement under this building. There are not many bomb shelters, and they have existed since Soviet times. The warehouse with provisions that the Russians smashed was planned to serve the bomb shelters with food, water, generators, and fuel. We have prepared all this. And there is a deputy who was responsible for it, he conducted the audit.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Regarding regular shelters. This is a common responsibility of those who manage the houses, and our as a city management — to help people understand where the shelters are and how to get there. The main issue is not about shelter. The main question is why there was no air defense system around Mariupol. If it worked the way it does around other cities, we wouldnʼt be discussing shelters or bomb shelters today…

Bomb shelters cannot accommodate the entire population of Mariupol. This is a temporary shelter while the air defense is working. When these Grads are littered everywhere, when the cruiser, the artillery, the surface ships and the planes are shooting, itʼs impossible to hide everyone. What kind of shelter, or what kind of bomb shelter can you hide in when a FAB-500 bomb is dropped on you?

And when did the first planes appear over Mariupol?

On March 9, a plane destroyed a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

And why there were no new bomb shelters built since 2014?

Once again, we need to understand who should make the decision.

Look. The Civil Protection Code, Article 32, states that during a special period the number of protective structures is increased and local authorities are responsible for that. We have had a special period since 2014, and the local authorities is you as well.

I repeat this again. Whatʼs written in the article you cited is to prepare the shelters. We have prepared, but to build and prepare are different things.

Increasing the number of protective structures.

Yes, we have opened {regular} shelters. Each of our buildings has become a shelter. And within the limits of this law each building of our Mariupol became a shelter. So we grew in numbers. Building is another thing. We need a plan to build these bomb shelters. These are different approaches.

If I have already mentioned the Civil Protection Code. It states that local authorities should organize and carry out the evacuation of material and cultural property to a safe area when there is a threat. Was it possible to do this with other museums because the [the artist Arkhyp] Kuinjiʼs Museum was looted?

The line of contact [with Russians and Russia-backed separatists] was 20 km from the city. We did not hear or feel this war, and we built Mariupol like a regular city. The request from our local community was only for the construction of roads, the development of public transport, and so on.

As for the museum collections. We also gave a certificate that if something happens in the state, the Ministry of Culture must issue an appropriate order, and we had to work on this order. But we did not receive this order. That is, there are still many questions, Ms. Oksana, but I say this: when there is a victory, then we will understand. Someone will get medals, and someone awards.

You recently said that Russians are forcing locals to do certain things for food, such as burying the bodies of Mariupolians killed by Russians in mass graves. What do you know about the number of these burials?

The number of burials is increasing. And new locations are added. The statistics are very sad. During the two years of occupation from 1941 to 1943, Nazi troops killed 10,000 people in Mariupol, and during the two months of occupation in 2022, the ruscists killed more than 20,000 Mariupol residents. And these are very cautious figures, because we believe that this figure is higher. At first, the ruscists did involve the remaining residents of Mariupol in dismantling the debris. And when the Russians saw the death toll, they removed the local population, and now the so-called "Ministry of Emergencies of the DPR" is working there.