There may be six mass graves in Mariupol — the authorities are checking the testimony of locals

There may be six mass graves in the temporarily captured Mariupol. So far, satellite images have confirmed the presence of four, but Mayor Vadym Boychenko says authorities are studying evidence of two more mass graves.

The mayor of Mariupol spoke about this in an interview with Babel.

"The number of burials is increasing. And new locations are added. The statistics are very sad. During the two years of occupation — from 1941 to 1943 — Nazi troops killed 10,000 people in Mariupol, and the ruscists during the two months of occupation in 2022 killed more than 20,000 Mariupol. And these are very cautious figures because we believe that this number is greater. At first, the ruscists did involve the remaining residents of Mariupol in dismantling the blockages. And when they saw the number of dead, they eliminated the local population — now there is a so-called "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic Ministry of Emergency Situations", — said Baichenko.

According to him, Mariupol residents under occupation tell where there are burials and provide facts that confirm this.

Four such burials are currently known: near the village of Manhush, in the cemeteries in Vynohradne and Staryi Krym, and near the central cemetery in Mariupol.

"We are currently working on two more. As soon as Maxar records this for us on satellite images, we will be sure to let you know,” the mayor added.