Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko said that during the dismantling of the blockages of high-rise buildings near the suburban gas station-2 on Myr Avenue about 200 bodies of victims, which are already very decomposed, were found in the basement.

"Due to the refusal of the locals to collect and pack the bodies of the dead, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations left the worksite. The bodies of the victims remained in place, due to partially dismantled debris, the stench can be heard almost throughout the quarter," he wrote.

He added that due to burial and exhumation works by the state corporation "Ritual" from Donetsk, the process of reburial from the yards of high-rise buildings was stopped.

"For "official" free reburial, it is necessary to wait in line, bring the body of the deceased to the morgue, declare that the body of the deceased has just been found, or agree to record a video where the applicant says that the man was killed by the Ukrainian army. Due to such conditions, a large number of corpses were packed in a makeshift morgue near the Metro on the street. The city has turned into a continuous cemetery," he said.