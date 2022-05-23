The probability of missile strikes is increasing — Russia has launched a frigate “Admiral Makarov”

Russia is strengthening its position in the Black Sea by launching the Black Sea Fleet ship Admiral Makarov. This increases the likelihood of new missile strikes, according to the Operational Command "South".

According to the OK, the situation in Odesa oblast is currently stable and under control. However, given that one of the newest ships of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Makarov, has emerged from Sevastopol, the probability of missile strikes is increasing.

He strengthened a group of ships in the Black Sea, which now consists of seven large landing ships and two missiles.