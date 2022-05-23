The probability of missile strikes is increasing — Russia has launched a frigate “Admiral Makarov”

Russia is strengthening its position in the Black Sea by launching the Black Sea Fleet ship Admiral Makarov. This increases the likelihood of new missile strikes, according to the Operational Command "South".
According to the OK, the situation in Odesa oblast is currently stable and under control. However, given that one of the newest ships of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Makarov, has emerged from Sevastopol, the probability of missile strikes is increasing.
He strengthened a group of ships in the Black Sea, which now consists of seven large landing ships and two missiles.
- On April 13, the Ukrainian Armed Forces aimed two Neptune missiles at a Russian cruiser. After that, a fire broke out on board, on April 14, Russia admitted that "Moskva" sank, but did not name the reasons.
- After the defeat of Russian occupation units on land and the destruction of the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Moskva", another phase of repression against the command of the army and navy began.