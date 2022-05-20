Boeing launched an unmanned capsule with a Rosie mannequin to the ISS

Boeing has launched the Starliner spacecraft with a capsule on board, designed to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station. This is a test mission without the participation of the crew.
This was reported by CNN.
Two previous attempts to launch such a mission have failed. A third mission called Orbital Test Flight 2 launched yesterday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On board there are some supplies for astronauts already on the ISS, as well as a mannequin in a spacesuit named Rosie.
- On April 8, SpaceX successfully sent its first tourist mission to the ISS, and on Aprfil 9, SpaceXʼs Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station.
- On April 26, the first private space mission safely completed a two-week scientific mission to the ISS and landed in the Atlantic off the coast of Florida. And on April 27, SpaceX sent into orbit the fourth mission of astronauts.