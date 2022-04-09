Crew Dragon with tourists on board successfully docked with the ISS

SpaceXʼs Crew Dragon manned spacecraft (Axiom-1 program) has successfully docked with the International Space Station.

This was reported by SpaceX.

The docking lasted about an hour and went smoothly. Crew Dragon has joined the Harmony module of the American segment of the station in automatic mode.

Former NASA astronaut and Axiom vice president Michael Lopez-Allegria, businessman Larry Connor, Canadian investor Mark Petty and Israeli businessman Eitan Stibbe arrived on the ISS. They will stay at the station for 8 days.