The first tourist mission successfully returned from the ISS to Earth

The first private space mission safely completed a two-week scientific mission to the ISS and landed in the Atlantic off the coast of Florida.
This was reported by Reuters.
The crew capsule of SpaceXʼs Crew Dragon manned spacecraft (Axiom-1 program) parachuted into the sea after a 16-hour launch.
The mission was carried out by former NASA astronaut and Axiom vice president Michael Lopez-Allegria, businessman Larry Connor, Canadian investor Mark Petit, and Israeli businessman Eitan Stibbe.
- On April 8, SpaceXʼs Falcon 9 rocket launched its first commercial tourist mission to the ISS. The launch of the first-ever mission in the history of astronautics with a fully commercial crew was carried out under a contract with the aerospace company Axiom. Under the Axiom-1 program, it is planned to perform such flights twice or thrice a year.
- On April 9, SpaceXʼs manned spacecraft Crew Dragon (Axiom-1 program) successfully docked with the International Space Station.