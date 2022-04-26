The first tourist mission successfully returned from the ISS to Earth

The first private space mission safely completed a two-week scientific mission to the ISS and landed in the Atlantic off the coast of Florida.

This was reported by Reuters.

The crew capsule of SpaceXʼs Crew Dragon manned spacecraft (Axiom-1 program) parachuted into the sea after a 16-hour launch.

The mission was carried out by former NASA astronaut and Axiom vice president Michael Lopez-Allegria, businessman Larry Connor, Canadian investor Mark Petit, and Israeli businessman Eitan Stibbe.