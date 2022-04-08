SpaceX successfully sent the first tourist mission to the ISS

SpaceX has successfully launched the Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which carries the first commercial tourist mission Axiom-1. The launch was commissioned by Axiom Space.

Four space tourists went to the ISS — former NASA astronaut and Axiom vice president Michael Lopez-Allegria (commander), businessman Larry Connor (Crew Dragon pilot), Canadian investor Mark Petit and Israeli businessman Eitan Stibbe.

The mission will last 10 days, 8 of which will be on the ISS. The cost of the flight is estimated at $ 55 million.