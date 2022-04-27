SpaceX has sent the fourth astronaut mission into orbit

SpaceX has launched a fourth group of astronauts into orbit. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sent astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft called Freedom.
On board — Chell Lindgren, Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins and the representative of the European Space Agency (ESA), Italian Samantha Christophoretti.
They have to stay in orbit for about six months. The four will join the Crew-3 astronauts, who launched in November.
- On April 8, SpaceXʼs Falcon 9 rocket launched its first commercial tourist mission to the ISS. The launch of the first mission in the history of astronautics with a fully commercial crew was carried out under a contract with the aerospace company Axiom. Under the Axiom-1 program, it is planned to perform such flights twice or thrice a year. On April 26, the mission successfully returned to Earth.