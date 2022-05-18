News

Finland and Sweden have applied to join NATO

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Finland and Sweden have formally applied for NATO membership at the Allianceʼs headquarters in Brussels.

This was reported by the NATO press service on Twitter.

Finnish Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen and Swedish Ambassador Axel Wernhof forwarded the applications to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. These documents must be approved by each of the 30 members of the North Atlantic Alliance.