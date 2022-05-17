News

The Finnish Parliament has voted in favor of joining NATO

Oleksiy Yarmolenko
The Finnish Parliament has voted in favor of applying for NATO membership. It will now be considered at Alliance headquarters.

The Prime Minister of the country Sanna Marin wrote about it.

188 members of the Finnish parliament voted for the decision, only 8 were against.

"A long and stable line of foreign and security policy aimed at finding consensus remains today," said Marin.