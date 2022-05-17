The Finnish Parliament has voted in favor of joining NATO

The Finnish Parliament has voted in favor of applying for NATO membership. It will now be considered at Alliance headquarters.
The Prime Minister of the country Sanna Marin wrote about it.
188 members of the Finnish parliament voted for the decision, only 8 were against.
"A long and stable line of foreign and security policy aimed at finding consensus remains today," said Marin.
- On May 15, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto announced that his country would formally apply to join NATO. The decision was supported by the government, and members of parliament also assured that they would vote for accession.
- Following in the footsteps of Finland, the Swedish government has officially decided to apply for NATO membership.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country will not support Swedenʼs and Finlandʼs accession to NATO. He accused these states of "supporting terrorism".