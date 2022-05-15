Finland is formally applying for NATO membership

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has announced that his country will formally apply for joining NATO. The decision was supported by the government, and members of parliament also assured that they would vote for accession, Yle reported.
"Itʼs a historic day. A new era begins. Security is not a zero-sum game. When Finlandʼs security is at its highest, overall security increases, "he added.
The Finnish parliament is expected to approve the decision in the coming days, but this is considered to be a mere formality. After that, a formal application for membership will be submitted to NATO Headquarters in Brussels, most likely next week.
- On May 12, Finland officially announced its plans to join NATO. To do this, the countryʼs parliament must vote in favor of applying for membership. The Swedish Parliament is also currently considering joining the Alliance. They will join the bloc under a simplified procedure, as their armies meet NATO standards.
- Sweden plans to submit its application on May 17, writes Svenska Dagbladet.
- Russia has already warned that the intention of Finland and Sweden to join NATO will lead to the "militarization" of the region, saying that the Kremlin will respond if the Alliance deploys nuclear weapons near Russiaʼs borders.
- Turkey opposes Finland and Sweden being in NATO. President Erdogan has said he can veto it.
- As long as these countries are not in NATO, the United Kingdom will be the guarantor of their security.