Finland is formally applying for NATO membership

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has announced that his country will formally apply for joining NATO. The decision was supported by the government, and members of parliament also assured that they would vote for accession, Yle reported.

"Itʼs a historic day. A new era begins. Security is not a zero-sum game. When Finlandʼs security is at its highest, overall security increases, "he added.

The Finnish parliament is expected to approve the decision in the coming days, but this is considered to be a mere formality. After that, a formal application for membership will be submitted to NATO Headquarters in Brussels, most likely next week.