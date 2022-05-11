Britain will be the guarantor of the security for Sweden and Finland

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson signed a declaration on mutual security guarantees with the leader of Sweden Magdalena Andersson. He will sign the same declaration with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. In fact, Britain will be the guarantor of the countryʼs security until they join NATO.

This was reported on the website of the British government.

The declarations provide for a change in the cooperation of countries in the field of defense and security. This means increased intelligence sharing and more joint military training. In the event of a threat, such as from Russia, the countries will defend themselves together.

"This is not a short-term alliance, but a long-term commitment to strengthening military ties and global stability, as well as strengthening Europeʼs defenses for future generations," Johnson said.