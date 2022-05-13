”Shelter of Terrorism”. The President of Turkey opposed the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has said he cannot positively assess Swedenʼs and Finlandʼs plans to join NATO, the Daily Sabah reports.

Erdogan called the Scandinavian countries a "guest house of terrorist organizations", adding that Turkey could veto the two countriesʼ accession to the Alliance.

Erdogan also called the 1952 decision to admit Greece a mistake.

"We, as Turkey, do not want to make a second mistake on this issue. In addition, the Nordic countries are a haven for terrorist organizations, and in some countries, they are even members of parliament. We canʼt be in favor," he said.

Turkey has officially supported NATO enlargement since joining the bloc 70 years ago. Any decision on enlargement must be taken unanimously by the Allies.