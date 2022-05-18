Canada has banned Putin and about a thousand other Russians

Canada has banned the entry of about a thousand Russian citizens who were previously subject to sanctions, including Russian President Vladimir Putin over Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Public Security of Canada Marco Mendicino.

"In the face of a brutal attack by Putinʼs regime, Canada supports Ukraine — and we will hold Russia accountable for its crimes. That is why we have just announced that we are banning about 1,000 Russians, including Putin and his allies, from entering Canada," he wrote.

In addition to Putin, Sergey Shoigu, Sergey Lavrov and Konstantin Chuichenko were also banned from entering. The relevant release is published on the website of the Government of Canada.