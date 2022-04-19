Canada has expanded personal sanctions against Russia

Canada has imposed sanctions on a number of Russians, including Russiaʼs central banker Elvira Nabiullina and Russian President Putinʼs daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova.

This was reported by the press service of the Canadian government.

In addition, the co-owners of Alfa Group, Mikhail Friedman and Petr Aven, Herman Khan, cellist and businessman Sergey Roldugin, were sanctioned.

Sanctions have also been imposed on a number of other businessmen and officials, as well as on the wife of Russian Foreign Minister Maria Lavrova and his daughter Katerina Vinokurova.