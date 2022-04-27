Canada imposes sanctions on the so-called “Luhansk/Donetsk Peopleʼs Republics” leaders and local “members of councils”

Canada has expanded personal sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. The list includes representatives of the so-called "Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic" and "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic".

This is stated in a press release from the countryʼs foreign ministry.

Restrictions were imposed on 11 leaders of the occupation administrations in the so-called "Luhansk/Donetsk Peopleʼs Republics", as well as on 192 local "members of councils".

"Canada will not stand idly by and watch President Putin and his allies try with impunity to redraw Ukraineʼs borders. International law must be respected. Canada is using all the tools at its disposal to ensure that a rules-based international order is observed and that those involved in violations of international law are held accountable for their crimes,” said Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie.