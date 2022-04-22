Australia imposes sanctions on 147 more Russians, including Putinʼs daughter and Lavrovʼs daughter

Australia has imposed sanctions on another 147 Russians, including the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The list is published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia.

This time, 144 senators from the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, the daughters of Russian President Tikhonovа Katerшna and Vorontsova Maria, also known as Putinа Kateryna and Putina Maria, were sanctioned.

Also on the list is Vinokurova Kateryna (known as Lavrova Katerina).

These people were barred from entering Australia, their assets were frozen and they were denied the opportunity to enter into any financial agreements in the country.