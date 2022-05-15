Georgia and Azerbaijan say that at Eurovision they gave 12 points to Ukraine and not Britain

Representatives of the national juries of Georgia and Azerbaijan at Eurovision stated a mistake — they gave their top 12 points to Ukraine, not the UK.
Thus, during the announcement of points, it was stated that Georgia and Azerbaijan gave Ukraine 6 points each. In the case of Azerbaijan, the score was not announced by a representative of the national jury but by a representative of the European Language Union — "due to technical problems". The Georgian representative also failed to come air for a similar reason.
Both Georgia and Azerbaijan denied technical problems and stressed that they gave their 12 points to Ukraine, not the United Kingdom. The organizers of the contest are asking why this happened.
- The Eurovision final took place on May 14 in Turin, Italy — the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the competition with 631 points (this is the second record in the history of the competition with the highest number of votes, in 2017, Salvador Sobral was able to collect more than them — 758 points). In total, Ukraine has won Eurovision three times: in 2004 (Ruslana), 2016 (Jamala) and 2022.
- During its performance, the Kalush Orchestra called for the rescue of Azovstal. “Save Ukraine, Mariupol, save Azovstal! Right now!” Exclaimed the bandʼs soloist Oleh Psyuk from the stage. However, the organizers stated that they would not disqualify Ukraine as it was a humanitarian appeal, not a political one.