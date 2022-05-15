From now on the train Kyiv — Ivano-Frankivsk will be called “Stefania Express”

Train №43 connecting Kyiv — Ivano-Frankivsk this year in the schedule will be called "Stefania Express".

This is stated in the statement of the Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Kamyshin.

The stations of Kyiv, Kalush, and Frankivsk will greet this train with the song "Stefania", with which Ukraine won the "Eurovision 2022".

"This will be the worldʼs first train named after the mother," Kamyshin said.

"Itʼs a song about my mother. Iʼve never dedicated a song to her and Iʼm not at all sure that our relationship has been so close. But I know she definitely deserves this song (which she hasnʼt even heard yet!). This is the best thing Iʼve ever done for her. It would be very cool if I won and I would sing live again for my mother, " said Oleh Psyuk, the founder of the Kalush Orchestra.