Kalush Orchestra gives first press conference after winning Eurovision

The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, which won the Eurovision Song Contest, gave its first press conference. Frontman Oleg Psyuk answered the questions.

Donʼt you think that people voted for you because of the situation in Ukraine, and not because of the creative component? Before the war, we were on the 5th place in the forecasts of bookmakers, after — on the 1st. Europeans liked the song. Thanks to everyone who voted.

What will your victory show Europe? For Ukraine, any victory is very important now, and since our culture is also under threat, we need to show that it exists, that it is alive, and our music has a very good signature.

Why is there such a difference in the voting between the jury and the audience? This is a competition where you have to show yourself through the screen. I saw myself on the screen and other contestants — it does not match. So, we still need to work on how to present ourselves through the screen.

About Azovstal and possible disqualification: This is a great problem for our country, more than 1,000 people are surrounded on all sides and they cannot leave. We ask countries to join in helping people. We need to talk about this. There is a lot of press here now, if each of you writes about it, it will also help us. [...] People who ask this question [about the fear of disqualification] probably do not understand the extent of the trouble in our country. I was willing to take a risk, but I couldnʼt miss the chance to say that to 200 million people.