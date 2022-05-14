Ukrainian polar explorers record video in support of Azovstal military

Ukrainian polar explorers at the Akademik Vernadsky station recorded a video message to the Ukrainian military stationed in Mariupol on the territory of the Azovstal plant.
"Defenders of Mariupol! We, the team of the 27th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition, support every soldier who defends our borders on the territory of Azovstal. We appreciate and are proud of your military prowess, devotion to the people of Ukraine, and steadfastness that is beyond human capabilities. Every moment you are in the thoughts and hearts of each of us. Akademik Vernadsky Station with you! Antarctica with you! The whole world is with you! Mariupol is Ukraine!” Ukrainian polar explorers said.
- Ukraine is currently negotiating the evacuation of 38 seriously wounded fighters from Azovstal.
- Russian troops have destroyed Azovstalʼs second underground hospital. Wounded defenders have a very difficult situation — even the lightly wounded have to amputate limbs or die slowly. The hospital was in a bomb shelter, 10 people died and both military and civilians were injured.
- The Ministry of Defense stated that the military unblocking of Mariupol is currently impossible. The Azov Regiment is convinced that it is possible to break through to Azovstal. Defenders of Azovstal cannot surrender, because for the Russians and Russian propaganda it will be a "gift." The Russians will definitely kill the Azovs. At the same time, the military at Azovstal has orders to keep the defense. The fighters, in their own words, will "stand as long as necessary."