Ukrainian polar explorers record video in support of Azovstal military

Ukrainian polar explorers at the Akademik Vernadsky station recorded a video message to the Ukrainian military stationed in Mariupol on the territory of the Azovstal plant.

"Defenders of Mariupol! We, the team of the 27th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition, support every soldier who defends our borders on the territory of Azovstal. We appreciate and are proud of your military prowess, devotion to the people of Ukraine, and steadfastness that is beyond human capabilities. Every moment you are in the thoughts and hearts of each of us. Akademik Vernadsky Station with you! Antarctica with you! The whole world is with you! Mariupol is Ukraine!” Ukrainian polar explorers said.