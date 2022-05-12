Ukraine is negotiating the evacuation of 38 seriously wounded fighters from Azovstal

Negotiations on the evacuation of medics and the wounded from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the temporarily besieged Mariupol are underway.

This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

According to her, first of all, it is about the evacuation of 38 seriously wounded servicemen from the territory of the plant.

"Currently, we are negotiating only 38 severely wounded (lying) fighters. We work step by step. We will exchange 38 heavyweights; then we will move on. Currently, there are no talks on the exchange of 500 or 600 people, as reported by some media," Vereshchuk said.

The Minister called on politicians, journalists and public figures to refrain from commenting on the content of the talks, as they not only misinform and disorient society but also harm the negotiation process.

"I beg your pardon. Itʼs about peopleʼs lives. Refrain from public comments about what you do not know. If all goes well and we get people out, then do what you want. And now I ask you to be responsible and not to interfere, "Vereshchuk summed up.