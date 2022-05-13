News

Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko and Petro Poroshenko appeal to the world to save Ukrainians from Azovstal

Julia Sheredeha
The second, third and fifth presidents of Ukraine — Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko and Petro Poroshenko — appealed to the world community to help evacuate the Ukrainian military and civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

Petro Poroshenko wrote about this on his Twitter page.