Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko and Petro Poroshenko appeal to the world to save Ukrainians from Azovstal

The second, third and fifth presidents of Ukraine — Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko and Petro Poroshenko — appealed to the world community to help evacuate the Ukrainian military and civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
Petro Poroshenko wrote about this on his Twitter page.
- Occupying troops in Mariupol continue to bomb Azovstal every day.
- Russian troops have destroyed Azovstalʼs second underground hospital. Wounded defenders have a very difficult situation — even the lightly wounded have to amputate limbs or die slowly. The hospital was in a bomb shelter, killing 10 people and injuring both military and civilians.
- The Ministry of Defense stated that the military unblocking of Mariupol is currently impossible. The Azov Regiment is convinced that it is possible to break through to Azovstal.
- Defenders of Azovstal cannot surrender, because for the Russians and Russian propaganda it will be a "gift." The Russians will definitely kill the Azov personnel. At the same time, the military at Azovstal has orders to keep the defense. The fighters, in their own words, will "stand as long as necessary."