Minister of Finance: Ukraine has already spent more than $ 8 billion on the war with Russia

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that Ukraine had already spent 245 billion hryvnias (more than $ 8 billion) on the war with Russia.

He said this in a comment to Reuters.

According to him, the money that was pledged for other programs is now spent on everything from weapons to social assistance, including for internally displaced persons. According to the Ministry of Social Policy, 2.7 million IDPs have already been officially registered, although the real figure is many times higher.

Marchenko said that in April the government collected only 60% of the planned taxes, in May-June this figure could drop to 45-50%.

He also said that in April Ukraine received almost $ 2 billion in financial assistance from partners.