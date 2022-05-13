In the United States, the senator blocked another $ 40 billion in aid to Ukraine

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican, has blocked another $ 40 billion in aid to Ukraine — he wants an inspector general to control spending.

This was reported by the American newspapers The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

An expedited Senate vote required a unanimous decision (100 votes), a single blockade means the House will not approve the measure this week. US President Joe Biden wanted a bill to provide Ukraine with $ 39.8 billion in economic, humanitarian, and defense aid by the end of this week.

"We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the US economy," the senator said of the vote.