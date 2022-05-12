Russian troops fire on border areas: two more Ukrainians die from the shelling of Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts

Russian troops continue to fire on Ukraineʼs border areas. In the Sumy oblast, the village of Novi Vyrky was shelled with artillery. The shelling lasted from 6 am, killing one person.

According to Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the OVA, there were 20 heavy artillery flights in the village.

In addition, this morning, Russian troops shelled the village of Dergachi near Kharkiv. One person was killed and three were injured. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.