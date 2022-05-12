News

At night, the Russians fired on schools and apartment buildings in Novhorod-Siversky city, Chernihiv Oblast from the aircraft. There are killed

Julia Sheredeha
At night, Russian troops launched an air strike on the city of Novhorod-Siversky in Chernihiv Oblast. There are dead and wounded, informed the head of the Chernihiv regional administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

Schools, administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged.