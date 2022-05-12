At night, the Russians fired on schools and apartment buildings in Novhorod-Siversky city, Chernihiv Oblast from the aircraft. There are killed

At night, Russian troops launched an air strike on the city of Novhorod-Siversky in Chernihiv Oblast. There are dead and wounded, informed the head of the Chernihiv regional administration Vyacheslav Chaus.
Schools, administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged.
- Russian troops continue to fire on Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts. The Russians fired artillery at the Gorodnya district in the Chernihiv region and launched an air strike on a settlement in the Shostka district of the Sumy region.