Morning report of the General Staff: in the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts there are reinforced Russian secret service units on the border, and Sumy Oblast was shelled from aircraft

At the border checkpoints and in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts of Russia there are reinforced units of the FSB {Russian secret service, former KGB} border service, as well as units of the Russian Armed Forces. In addition, the Russians fired artillery at the Gorodnyansky district in the Chernihiv Oblast and launched an air strike on a settlement in the Shostka district of the Sumy Oblast.
This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of the morning of May 12:
- The situation in the Volyn, Polissya and Siversky directions remains unchanged. The Belarusian army is guarding the border heavily. The Russians continue to shell Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts from their territory.
- In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is regrouping to prevent further advance of Ukrainian troops in the direction of the state border of Ukraine. In areas north of the city of Kharkiv, the enemy fires artillery at units of Ukrainians.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers are regrouping troops to resume the offensive on Barvinkove and Slovyansk. There, the Russian army collected about 300 units of weapons and equipment.
- In the Donetsk direction, Russian units are trying to develop an offensive in the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Kurakhivka areas. The main task remains to establish full control over Rubizhne, capture Lyman and Sievierodonetsk.
- In the Lyman direction, the occupiers crossed the Siversky Donets River. In the direction of Siversk, they are advancing towards the Zelena Dolyna and Novoselivka. The fighting continues.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy is advancing in the direction of Kudryashivka, Sievierodonetsk, with partial success.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is advancing in the direction of Pervomaisk, Komyshuvakha. The fighting continues.
- In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy is advancing in the direction of Novobahmutivka and Novokalynove.
- In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked in the directions Stepne — Novomykhailivka, Slavne — Novomykhailivka and Oleksandrivka — Maryinka. The fighting continues.
- In Mariupol, the main efforts of the Russian army are aimed at capturing the Azovstal plant, which continues to be bombed.
- In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers fired on the positions of the Armed Forces.
- In the South Buh and Tavriya directions, the enemy is trying to improve its tactical position.
- In the Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih directions, the enemy continues to shell artillery positions of Ukrainian troops. Also in the area of Nova Kakhovka, the enemy is preparing engineering units to build pontoon-bridge crossings.
- In the Tavriya direction, Russian troops replenished their stocks and conducted demonstrative actions in order to restrain the actions of our troops.
- The situation in the Bessarabian direction hasnʼt changed significantly.