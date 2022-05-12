Morning report of the General Staff: in the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts there are reinforced Russian secret service units on the border, and Sumy Oblast was shelled from aircraft

At the border checkpoints and in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts of Russia there are reinforced units of the FSB {Russian secret service, former KGB} border service, as well as units of the Russian Armed Forces. In addition, the Russians fired artillery at the Gorodnyansky district in the Chernihiv Oblast and launched an air strike on a settlement in the Shostka district of the Sumy Oblast.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of the morning of May 12: