The United States has set up an internal intelligence-sharing guide with Kyiv to avoid tensions with Russia

The White House has set up an internal intelligence-sharing guide with Kyiv to avoid escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow.
This was reported by The Washington Post.
This document, in particular, prohibits US intelligence from passing on to the Ukrainian side detailed information on the whereabouts of Russiaʼs highest-ranking military leaders and ministers, as well as data on strikes on targets outside Ukraine.
At the same time, this restriction doesnʼt apply to Russian officers, including generals.
- Earlier, the head of US National Intelligence Avril Haynes said that President Putin, against the background of failures in the war against Ukraine, could declare martial law in Russia and provoke war in Transnistria. According to her, Putin is counting on a long-lasting war in Eastern Europe, hoping that the United States and its allies will "lose determination" in countering aggression.
- At the same time, the US House of Representatives supported a bill to provide Ukraine with an additional $ 40 billion in aid, the vast majority of which will go to the purchase of weapons. The US Senate plans to approve the document by the end of the week.