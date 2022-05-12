The United States has set up an internal intelligence-sharing guide with Kyiv to avoid tensions with Russia

The White House has set up an internal intelligence-sharing guide with Kyiv to avoid escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow.

This was reported by The Washington Post.

This document, in particular, prohibits US intelligence from passing on to the Ukrainian side detailed information on the whereabouts of Russiaʼs highest-ranking military leaders and ministers, as well as data on strikes on targets outside Ukraine.

At the same time, this restriction doesnʼt apply to Russian officers, including generals.