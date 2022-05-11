May 11 events of the events in Babelʼs review: collaborators in Kherson oblast dream of joining the oblast to Russia, and the Czech Republic recognized the actions of the Russian army as genocide of Ukrainians

The day before, the Ukrainian military in the south struck more than 90 enemy targets and killed 79 Russian servicemen and 12 units of equipment, including drones, howitzers, armored vehicles and vehicles. So, in Kherson oblast shot down two enemy drones like "Orlan-10". Yesterday, the Russian military fired on the settlements of Luhansk Oblast 15 times. The Russians fired heavily on Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna, Hirske, Zolote, as well as the villages of Orikhove, Belohorivka, Voevodivka, Toshkivka, Nyzhne, and Vrubivka. Two civilians were injured.

Over the past day, the Russians made 38 sorties to the territory of the Azovstal plant, which is defended by the defenders of Mariupol, including 4 sorties of strategic bombers. Enemy barrel artillery, tanks and more continue to operate. The Russian military is trying to capture Azovstal and continues to storm it every day with the support of infantry. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that the unblocking of Mariupol by military means is currently impossible.

All those who were declared "unreliable" by the occupiers in the filtration camps near Mariupol were taken to the former correctional colony No. 52 in the occupied village of Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, or to the famous Isolation Prison in Donetsk. Captive Ukrainians are tortured, given one can of water for dozens of people, not fed every day and taken to the toilet once a day. Prisoners are not allowed to lie down because the premises are overcrowded. Some prisoners are released after 36 days, forcing them to sign some papers. Numerous cases of disappearances after interrogations have also been reported.

The occupying "authorities" of Kherson Oblast will ask Putin to include the oblast in Russia. This was reported by Russian state media. The Kremlin said that the issue of "joining Kherson oblast to Russia" should be decided by its residents.

Six captured Russian occupiers have already been convicted. Three Russian servicemen were sentenced to 15 years in prison, two to 10 years in prison, and another to 8 years in prison. They committed crimes against civilians. Ukrainian defenders captured them during the fighting in February-March.

The US House of Representatives has backed a bill to provide Ukraine with an additional $ 40 billion in aid, the vast majority of which will go to arms procurement. The US Senate plans to approve the document by the end of the week.

The US businessman Elon Musk said that his company Starlink, which provides satellite internet services, is constantly repelling cyberattacks from Russia, but the Russians are stepping up their efforts. At the beginning of the war, Musk handed over many Starlink terminals to Ukraine to provide communications and internet to civilians and the military at the front.

Czech President Milos Zeman allowed Czechs to fight in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His spokesman, Jiri Ovcacek, said the first 103 Czechs had already received permission. The decision has yet to be signed by the Prime Minister. The Czech Senate has recognized the crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The yacht of the sanctioned Russian billionaire Farhad Akhmedov was arrested in Germany. The ship, formerly owned by Roman Abramovich, is valued at € 400 million. Yachts are not allowed to leave the port of Hamburg.

New Zealand has expanded sanctions against Russia. 8 Russian citizens and companies were restricted. The 85th main center of the special service of the General Staff of Russia, the "Main Center of Special Technologies" of the General Staff of the Russian Federation and the Russian "Internet Research Agency" — the so-called troll factory — were added.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to get rid of Russian assets as soon as possible, said EBRD President Odile Reno-Basso. The EBRD stopped investing in Russia after the occupation of Crimea in 2014. However, the bank still has shares in a number of Russian companies. The European Union has provided the EBRD with € 50 million in guarantees so that it can support Ukrenergo during the war.