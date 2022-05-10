Ukrainian Army liberates villages in Kharkiv oblast, occupiers continue to storm Azovstal, Lithuania has recognized Russia as a terrorist state for the first time in the world. Day 77: live coverage

On Tuesday, the Armed Forces continued a counteroffensive in Kharkiv oblast, liberating the settlements of Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Rubizhne, and Bairak. At the same time, the enemy continued to storm the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and made 34 aircraft raids in a day, as well as firing from naval and barrel artillery, multiple rocket launcher systems, and tanks. The aggressorʼs behavior does not go unnoticed by the world, Lithuania was the first to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism. Read about the main events of the 77th day of the war in the live text coverage of "Babel". What happened the day before — see here.