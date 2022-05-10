Stories

The war. Biden signed a “lend-lease”, the enemy fired rockets at Odesa oblast but was unable to hold “parades” in the occupied cities. Day 76: live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
The war. Biden signed a “lend-lease”, the enemy fired rockets at Odesa oblast but was unable to hold “parades” in the occupied cities. Day 76: live coverage

The march, which was staged in Mariupol by Russians and collaborators with a 300-meter St. Georgeʼs ribbon.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

On Monday, May 9, US President Joe Biden signed a law on a lend-lease for Ukraine, which should significantly simplify the process of providing military assistance. In addition, on Victory Day, the occupiers fired several missiles at Odesa oblast. One such shelling caught European Council President Charles Michel in Odesa, who, along with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, had to hide in a bomb shelter. Despite the "holiday", the occupiers failed to hold parades in the occupied cities. In Mariupol, Kherson, and Melitopol, a few events took place, which residents ignored. "Babel" continues to conduct live text coverage. What happened the day before — see here.